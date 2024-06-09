3 Reasons why the Las Vegas Raiders are better without Josh Jacobs in 2024
By CJ Errickson
Reason #3: Paying Josh Jacobs big money would have been a bad business investment.
Josh Jacobs had a few incredible moments with the Las Vegas Raiders over the past five seasons. His 1653-yard and 12-touchdown season in 2022 was undeniably one of the best individual campaigns by a Raider in recent memory.
However, in a contract year following his outstanding 2022 season, Jacobs had a dud of a season. One in which he decided to holdout to start, missed four games, lacked explosiveness, and seemed ready to leave the organization before the season even ended.
The writing was on the wall for the former Crimson Tide standout and with new general manager Tom Telesco - the nail was all but in the coffin. As a general manager who lived and died with running backs by committee with the Los Angeles Chargers for 10 seasons - Jacobs' fate was sealed when free agency began. All in all, he got what he wanted with the Green Bay Packers as the second largest valued contract at the running back position with a $48 million contract.
With numerous holes on the depth chart, the Silver and Black weren't ready to mortgage their future on a running back who came off his worst season and seemingly wanted out before last season's end. Additionally, he is still throwing shade at this former organization. With a new running back committee and additional talent injected on offense, the Silver and Black may be in better hands without their former All-Pro running back in 2024.