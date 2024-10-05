3 storylines for the Raiders' rivalry game against the Broncos
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders are back on the road this week after a two-game home stand, heading to Denver as they take on an AFC West opponent: the Denver Broncos.
This rivalry is deeper than just being divisional foes; these two teams have a deep-seated hatred of each other that knows no bounds.
Fortunately for the Raiders, they have won eight straight games against the Broncos, meaning Denver has not beaten the Silver and Black since they relocated to Las Vegas.
Sunday will be an opportunity for the Raiders to not only extend this streak, but to get above .500 on the season and move to 1-1 in the AFC West, as well as 3-1 against other AFC teams.
Denver is also looking to get to 3-2 and start off 1-0 in the division, so this is a huge game.
Biased Broncos media pundits like Mark Schlereth have already begun running their mouths about the Raiders as an organization ahead of the game this weekend. Schlereth did not back down from his unprofessional and partial comments, going to war with multiple Raiders fans on social media as well.
This game has all the makings of a hard-fought, impassioned NFL rivalry. Here's what to watch for in the Week 5 contest.