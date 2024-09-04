3 storylines for the Raiders' season opener vs. Chargers
What should fans be paying attention to ahead of Week 1?
By Levi Dombro
At long last, the NFL season is upon us. It is finally game week, and there is plenty for Raider fans to keep track of as the first game approaches.
The Las Vegas Raiders begin their season on Sunday afternoon as they travel to their home away from home, Los Angeles, to take on the Chargers in a marquee divisional game.
This offseason brought much speculation and drama for both of these franchises, but all eyes are now on SoFi Stadium for the first contest of the 2024 campaign. Here are the storylines to monitor as the game approaches.