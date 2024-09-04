3 storylines for the Raiders' season opener vs. Chargers
By Levi Dombro
How healthy are key players?
Both the Raiders and Chargers are dealing with a few injuries heading into Week 1.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce said in a press conference last week that the team is "about as healthy as you could be for a team going into Week 1." This bodes well for the Silver and Black, but the caveat is that the team's first two picks in April's draft may not be entirely healthy heading into Los Angeles.
Brock Bowers is dealing with a foot injury that has kept him out of practice as of late, but Pierce continues to assure the media that it is precautionary and he will be good to go on Sunday. Raider Nation is holding their breath as they await his return to the practice field with hopes to contribute heavily against the Chargers.
Jackson Powers-Johnson was also banged up all through the preseason and has yet to see any action in a game. Pierce made it clear that he was not ready to start Week 1, so that ship has sailed, but the hope is that he is available in some capacity to play his best football if he is needed at any point.
As far as the Chargers go, there is some speculation that Justin Herbert may not be 100% as he injured his right plantar fascia in training camp. He was supposed to be out until very close to the season opener, but he returned much earlier than expected. However, the team traded for veteran QB Taylor Heinecke last week, which makes me suspicious of exactly how healthy Herbert is.
On the defensive side of the ball, veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa will be dealing with a broken hand when he takes the field on Sunday. Bosa will wear a club on his hand to protect the injury, but is expected to be full-go against Las Vegas. Normally, Khalil Mack is the one to wreak havoc on the Raiders, but the team has an answer for him.
Kidding, of course. But Bosa only having one good hand does help the team's offensive line, as they can comfortably throw two players at Mack while leaving Bosa to battle either Raiders tackle one-on-one.