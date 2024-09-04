3 storylines for the Raiders' season opener vs. Chargers
By Levi Dombro
Can the Raiders stop the run?
Las Vegas had one of the best defenses in the league in the latter part of the 2023 season, relinquishing only 16 points per game and finishing ninth in scoring defense. That dominance is expected to continue in 2024, as the defense made life very difficult on the offense all throughout training camp.
Issues arose in the preseason, however, as the Raiders failed to provide any resistance to their opponent's rushing attacks in each of the three exhibition contests. The team gave up 142, 137, and 131 yards during the preseason.
Obviously, a large chunk of these yards are given up by the Raiders' backups, but the starting unit was not exceptional in this realm either. Depth is perceived as a weakness for this Las Vegas team, so hopefully they have figured out a way to mitigate this issue throughout the depth chart.
The Chargers rushing attack will be no joke either. Their new offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, was the Ravens offensive coordinator in 2022 when they had one of the best rushing attacks in the league. In fact, Baltimore finished second in the entire NFL that year in both total yards and yards per carry.
Not only this, but Roman brought over two running backs from Baltimore, Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins, to join him in Los Angeles.
If this Raiders defense wants to reach its potential, they have to stop the run, and this Sunday will be a great test to kick off the season.