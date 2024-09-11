3 storylines for the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Ravens
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders began the season on the road against a Harbaugh-led unit, and they will be doing the same this week.
Last week, the Raiders fell to a division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Jim Harbaugh's first NFL game since 2014. This week, the Raiders will face Super Bowl-winning coach John Harbaugh, the older brother of Jim and current head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.
Back-to-back weeks on the road to begin the season are difficult for any team, but to play against a pair of brothers to begin the season feels like something the NFL schedulers would only make the Raiders do.
Jim Harbaugh came under fire when he was the head coach at the University of Michigan for breaking the scouting rules, so it would not shock me if there were some brotherly secrets being shared ahead of Week 2.
But there are more important, and potentially more realistic, storylines to monitor as the Raiders try to get back on the right track against the Ravens.
Let's dive in: