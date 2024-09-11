3 storylines for the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the Ravens
By Levi Dombro
How healthy is Lamar Jackson?
Anyone who watched the opening game of the NFL season on Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs figured that Lamar Jackson would be exhausted after his performance.
The two-time MVP threw the ball 41 times during the game and had 16 rushing attempts as well. He was under pressure and on the move for the entirety of the contest, so it stands to reason that he would need a bit of time to rest.
Luckily for the Ravens, they have an extra three days to recover and prepare for Las Vegas in the comfort of their own homes and facilities. Unfortunately for the Ravens, Lamar Jackson missed practice on Monday.
While many theorized that it was just a rest day, John Harbaugh was incredibly cryptic, as most coaches are, when asked about his absence. Instead of directly answering the question, he said that Lamar was not the only player who was missing, and everyone will find out the extent of his injury when the injury report is released on Wednesday.
This report will be telling, but I am sure that the Raiders are still preparing to face Jackson, one of the league's best QBs. A backup QB playing or uncertainty heading into Sunday would throw a wrench into things for the Silver and Black, who notoriously struggled to figure out Tyson Bagent in his debut last season for the Chicago Bears.
The ultimate NFL journeyman, Josh Johnson, is the backup QB for the Ravens. He would start Sunday if Jackson cannot go. Tyler Huntley is also on the practice squad and could see time if he is activated.