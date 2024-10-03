3 teams the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to
By Brad Weiss
After months of rumors and speculation, it now appears certain that the Las Vegas Raiders will be parting ways with star wide receiver Davante Adams in the near future. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Las Vegas is looking for a second-round pick and other considerations in what would be a blockbuster deal this early in the 2024 NFL season.
Adams has been outstanding since coming to Las Vegas, a franchise he wanted to play for since he was a child. However, a tweaked hamstring forced him to miss last week's win against the Cleveland Browns, and since then, it has been all downhill, meaning he likely has played his last game in the Silver and Black.
Here, we look at three teams the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to.
3. New York Jets
Based on what we saw last weekend, the New York Jets need a shot in the arm when it comes to the offensive side of the football. After a long layoff from playing on Thursday night in Week 3, the Jets looked inept on offense against the Denver Broncos, amassing only three field goals in a 10-9 loss.
Adams played with current Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers for many years in Green Bay, and he could be just the spark that New York needs to go on a playoff run. Based on records, the Raiders will be in the mix with the Jets if they continue to win games down the stretch, and losing out to an Adams-led Jets team would be the icing on the cake to another season outside of the playoffs.