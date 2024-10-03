3 teams the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to
By Brad Weiss
3 teams the Raiders cannot trade Davante Adams to
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently 2-2 on the young season, and are currently the No. 9 team in the AFC in terms of the playoff race. The No. 3 team in the AFC right now is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have gotten out to a 3-1 start with Justin Fields as their quarterback.
Fields was once considered the future in Chicago with the Bears, but he has come into Pittsburgh and proven he can win games. Russell Wilson was supposed to be the starter for the Steelers this season, but is battling an injury, leading to Fields grabbing the starting job and possibly never looking back.
On October 13, a Week 6 matchup, Adams would be returning to Allegiant Stadium, but this time wearing the Black and Yellow of the Steelers. After all the talk and speculation, Adams could technically play his first game for Pittsburgh against his former team, which would be another slap in the face for Raider Nation.