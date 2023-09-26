3 Winners and 3 Losers from the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 loss to the Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an excruciating and head-scratching loss in their home opener, here are the Winners and Losers from Sunday night's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After a 28-point drubbing by the Buffalo Bills, the Las Vegas Raiders were hoping to bounce back with a win in their home opener against the hated Pittsburgh Steelers. The game was the marquee matchup on Sunday Night Football and proved to be a dramatic and excruciating loss for the home team.
There's plenty of blame to go around for this loss, but you can point straight to the top if you want to get to the bottom of the Raiders' struggles. It should come as no surprise to anyone who watched the game that both head coach Josh McDaniels and QB Jimmy Garoppolo will be among the disappointments, but there will be a few others who share the blame as well.
Raider Nation was optimistic going into the season, but after the last two weeks, that light has certainly dimmed. Many faithful Raiders fans have gone from talking about a potential playoff berth to tanking for one of the top quarterbacks in next year's draft.
There are still plenty of games left in the season, but there have been some alarming trends and reasons for concern through three weeks. The Steelers were able to expose many of the Raiders' flaws, and here are the standout players and disappointments from a brutal loss at home.