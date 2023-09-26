3 Winners and 3 Losers from the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 loss to the Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an excruciating and head-scratching loss in their home opener, here are the Winners and Losers from Sunday night's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Davante Adams - Winner
Players like Justin Jefferson and Cooper Kupp may have been stealing the headlines in recent years, but Davante Adams has proven time and again that he is the best wide receiver in the NFL. However, if the Raiders' offense continues to struggle, Adams may be looking for a new home sooner than expected.
Adams was the best player on the field for both teams on Sunday night as he diced up the Pittsburgh secondary for 13 catches, 172 yards, and 2 touchdowns. He seems to have great chemistry with Jimmy Garoppolo, but we have suspicions that you could put any NFL quarterback out there and Adams would make them look good.
Adams continues to be the lone bright spot in this offense, though Jakobi Meyers did make some nice plays in his own right. It's a privilege to watch this man play football, and we hope that he stays in silver and black for a very long time despite making some concerning comments after the game to the press.