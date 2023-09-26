3 Winners and 3 Losers from the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 loss to the Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an excruciating and head-scratching loss in their home opener, here are the Winners and Losers from Sunday night's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Nate Hobbs -Winner
After a difficult 2022 season which saw him miss significant time due to injury, Nate Hobbs has bounced back in a major way in 2023. The acquisition of Marcus Peters and the selection of Jakorian Bennett have allowed him to move back to the slot where he excelled in his rookie season. He has continued to play well this season after a year as a boundary corner where he struggled.
Hobbs was all over the field for the Raiders, making big plays in short-yardage and down-the-field situations. He was asked to cover all of Pittsburgh's receivers, including tight end Pat Freiermuth, and was excellent all night with 3 solo tackles and 2 passes defended.
The young corner made one of the biggest plays for the Raiders' defense by breaking up a pass late in the fourth quarter, giving the Raiders the ball back with a chance to win the game. He is another one of Mike Mayock's late-round diamonds in the rough and is one of the few bright spots on this Raiders' defensive unit.