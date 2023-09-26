3 Winners and 3 Losers from the Las Vegas Raiders 23-18 loss to the Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered an excruciating and head-scratching loss in their home opener, here are the Winners and Losers from Sunday night's defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Maxx Crosby - Winner
The Raiders' defense as a whole played well on Sunday night against one of the worst offenses in the NFL, but Maxx Crosby stood out as usual. He was the star of the unit in week one, and after a quiet week two in Buffalo, he bounced back in a major way with some big plays against Kenny Pickett and the Steelers.
Crosby was a disruptive force in the Pittsburgh backfield for much of the game and recorded a key sack and a tackle for loss. Despite facing double and triple teams, he continues to produce most weeks. The Raiders have been searching for a competent pass rush partner opposite Crosby, and we can only imagine what kind of damage he could do with someone like Jalen Carter lined up next to him.
Alas, we will have to settle for Tyree Wilson, who looks incredibly slow, and a collection of average defensive tackles in the interior. One day, we hope that the Raiders can provide an adequate partner to help Crosby be even more disruptive than he already is.