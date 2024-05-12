3 X-Factors for the Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2024
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered two big losses on the offensive side of the ball this offseason, as Josh Jacobs and Jermaine Eluemunor left the franchise via free agency. While Eluemunor held down the right tackle spot for two years, his replacement should be a bit easier to find, while Jacobs was one of the premier running backs in the NFL.
Going into the offseason, the offense has plenty of question marks, but there is still a ton of talent returning. If the Raiders are to hang with the best of the best in the AFC, they have to be able to put up points, while also relying on what became one of the best defenses in the NFL down the stretch last season.
Here, we look at the three x-factors the Raiders need to step up in order to thrive in 2024.
3. The Right Tackle
Kolton Miller is locked in as the Raiders starting left tackle, but the real story will be who steps in and mans the right side this season. With the loss of Eluemunor, it will be either Thayer Munford Jr. or rookie Delmar Glaze who gets the starting nod in 2024, and you would have to think that Munford has the leg up right now.
If the Raiders can solidify this part of their offense, the offensive line has a chance to be very strong going into the 2024 campaign. Munford proved he could get the job done on the left side, and if he does start at right tackle, it should be a much easier assignment than handling the best edge rushers teams have to offer.
2. Zamir White
As we stated earlier, the loss of Josh Jacobs is going to be a big one, but Zamir White had an excellent debut during last season. Stepping in for the injured Jacobs for the final four games of the season, White excelled, rushing for over 100 yards in two of his four starts at the position.
White showed he can get yards in bunches, and he dominated the Chiefs defense on Christmas Day. That is the kind of effort that is going to be needed for Raiders fans to forget the impact Jacobs had on this offense though his first five seasons in the NFL.
1. Aidan O'Connell
In today's NFL, strong quarterback play is the key, and the Raiders will have a two-man race for the starting job this summer. As of now, head coach Antonio Pierce stated that Aidan O'Connell will get the first snap this summer, and it will be up to the second-year quarterback to hang onto the job throughout the summer months.
O'Connell played excellent football down the stretch, and has the talent to possibly be a long-term solution for the team at the position. If O'Connell plays like he did at the end of the 2023 NFL season, this Raiders offense has the chance to be much better than expected.