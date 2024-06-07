4 biggest questions surrounding Raiders ahead of minicamp
From June 11–13, the Las Vegas Raiders will hold mandatory minicamps. This will give us the best look at this roster so far this offseason, and these are the players and storylines to keep an eye on.
Who will win QB competition?
The quarterback competition between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew, and who will start for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 of 2024, is the most obvious and talked-about storyline this offseason. With both quarterbacks sharing snaps with the starters during OTAs and showcasing their unique strengths, it appears to be a close race so far. Going into minicamp, both quarterbacks will continue to become more comfortable in the new system, and with the benefit of the entire offense at practice, one of the quarterbacks may begin to separate themself.
How will Raiders revamped WR room look?
During OTAs, standout wide receiver Davante Adams was present at the facility but off the field. Although minicamp will be the first time we've seen Adams in action, keep in mind that the receiver is familiar with the offense from his time with Getsy in Green Bay. Therefore, it's possible the quarterback who can connect on the field with Adams may have a leg up in the competition. Staying in the receiving room, this will be Michael Gallup and Jalen Guyton's first practice since joining the team via free agency. This will give the first chance for either receiver to secure that third spot on the depth chart.
What to expect from the offense?
As was previously mentioned, minicamp may offer the best preview of what to expect this season with the majority of the offense on the field, which translates to a preview of this Raiders offense under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders have relied on Josh Jacobs to carry the load at running back during the last few seasons. Is it likely that Zamir White will take over as the primary back who gets most of the carries, or will there be a more running back by committee approach; a method that Getsy implemented and found success with during his tenure with the Bears?
Another important component of Getsy's offense from the previous season was the tight end position, where Cole Kmet had one of the best seasons for a tight end in the NFL, ranking fourth in touchdowns (6), sixth in receptions (73), and eighth in yards (719). With two excellent tight ends at his disposal, we could get an idea of how Getsy plans on utilizing them.
Is Brock Bowers going to line up all over the field? Bowers is incredibly versatile and was quite successful at Georgia when lining up in a variety of spots. Michael Mayer, who plays in a similar style to Kmet, has impressed thus far at OTAs. Is Getsy going to use Mayer the same way? Mayer and Bowers could be very productive in the Getsy system. We may get a hint from minicamp about the offensive strategy the new coordinator intends to use this year.
Who has the edge at Right Tackle?
This offseason, the Raiders have made position battles seem like a regular theme, and right tackle is no exception. There will also be competition at right tackle between third-year player Thayer Munford Jr. and rookie third-round pick D.J. Glaze. According to Levi Edwards of Raiders.com, Munford may have the early advantage.
"There are a lot of questions about who will start at right tackle, and Thayer Munford Jr. is making a strong case for himself," Edwards wrote. "He had a great practice day in both team period and individual drills, and he could make a big step in Year 3."
An already strong offensive line that has improved over the previous few seasons would be strengthened if Munford does, in fact, take that next step in his third season.
The offense was the main topic of discussion heading into the offseason, and it remains a recurring theme. Minicamp may give us a closer look at this roster and the chance to begin addressing the questions raised here and beyond.