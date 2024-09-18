4 Biggest underperformers in Raiders Week 2 win
By Levi Dombro
Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps
This safety duo was borderline elite last year, so fans had no concerns about them heading into the season. They performed incredibly well throughout camp too, so it did not occur to anyone that they may struggle to begin the year.
But they have.
In coverage last week against the Ravens, both Moehrig and Epps were targeted four times and allowed four completions.
Moehrig gave up 43 yards for a 111.5 QBR, and Epps allowed 55 yards for a 118.8 QBR.
Lamar Jackson is the reigning MVP, so he is going to make some plays, but providing no resistance at the safety position is not an option for a Raiders defense that has the ability to be a top-five unit in the entire NFL.
Last week, neither player performed well either:
Those numbers just aren't going to cut it.
Last week against Los Angeles, both Epps and Moehrig had two missed tackles. Both whiffed on Ladd McConkey's touchdown, and their inability to make open-field tackles consistently allowed J.K. Dobbins to break loose for a few long runs.
This week against Balitmore, the two were even worse.
While Epps did have two run stops and a TFL, he missed four (4!) tackles against the Ravens. Moehrig also missed another tackle, according to Tristen Kuhn.
I have faith that these two will get back on the right track and be the formidable safety duo that they were during the 2023 season. But their performances so far this season won't cut it.