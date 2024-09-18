4 Biggest underperformers in Raiders Week 2 win
By Levi Dombro
Kolton Miller
I know that Kolton Miller is not healthy. It's blatantly obvious when you watch him because he is doing uncharacteristic things that he has not done since his rookie year, when, surprise surprise, he was injured.
I admire his feeling of commitment to his teammates and the coaching staff that he wants to lace 'em up and go fight for the Silver and Black, but sometimes, playing through injuries can be a bit unintentionally selfish.
Thayer Munford Jr. has actually performed quite well to begin the year, and sliding him over to LT and putting DJ Glaze at RT may be the best move for Las Vegas until Miller is fully healthy. Because when he is, he's one of the league's best.
Take a look at his stats from Sunday's contest against the Ravens:
I'm no expert when it comes to offensive line play, and I know that the Ravens have a dangerous front seven, but I can look and stats and tell you that Miller is not playing well enough to help this team win.
The line as a whole is not performing well, but Miller is not absolved of blame like he has been in the past:
For both his sake and the sake of the Raiders, I hope that Miller can get healthy and be a Pro Bowl-level player like he has in years past. But right now, he is not there, and it is harming the team.