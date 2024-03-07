4 former Raiders we'd like to see return in 2024
Reunions can be fun, and these four also make (at least some) sense.
We're just days away from one of the most chaotic weeks on the entire NFL calender: free agency. While the window for negotiating begins on Wednesday, March 11th, teams can't officially sign players until March 13th, which also happens to be the start of the new league year.
Armed with a healthy chunk of cap space, new GM Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce will have plenty of options available to them when the negotiating window opens that Wednesday. Whether it's Kansas City's Chris Jones, Miami's Christian Wilkinson, or Jacksonville's Calvin Ridley, there are more than a few premier free agents that would make a ton of sense in the silver and black.
And while all three of those (plus plenty more) would be welcome new additions in Las Vegas, there are also a handful of players whose return would be celebrated just as much. Reunions are always fun, and sometimes (emphasis on sometimes) even make sense for both sides. Especially this year, there are names that Raiders fans will recognize well. These are the four former Raiders that we'd love to see back at Allegiant Stadium this fall.