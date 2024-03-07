Just Blog Baby
FanSided

4 former Raiders we'd like to see return in 2024

Reunions can be fun, and these four also make (at least some) sense.

By Cameron Ellis

Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders / Ian Maule/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next

Josh Jacobs

Technically he's not a former Raider yet, but we're not sticklers for technicalities. Especially now that the Raiders declined to place the franchise tag on Jacobs, there's a pretty decent chance that he will be a former Raider soon enough. But still – a reunion makes sense, given the right circumstances. If the two sides can come to an agreement on a reasonable deal, getting your 26-year old running back – who's rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons – isn't a bad idea. The $14 million tag number was always going to make a front office balk, but something with a bit less cap hit that still provides Jacobs plenty of financial security shouldn't be hard to figure out. You'd think.

Trent Brown

Sure, maybe it went disastrously the first time. And yeah, maybe there are very few reasons to believe he'd want to come back to the Raiders. But Vegas could use the offensive line help, and Brown played well for the Patriots last year. In the Raiders' defense, it's probably a little bit more of an easy sell now that Pierce is running the show, not Jon Gruden. He's still a good tackle, and can move around the line, which always helps elongate careers. And who doesn't love a second chance redemption narrative arc?