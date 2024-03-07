4 former Raiders we'd like to see return in 2024
Reunions can be fun, and these four also make (at least some) sense.
Josh Jacobs
Technically he's not a former Raider yet, but we're not sticklers for technicalities. Especially now that the Raiders declined to place the franchise tag on Jacobs, there's a pretty decent chance that he will be a former Raider soon enough. But still – a reunion makes sense, given the right circumstances. If the two sides can come to an agreement on a reasonable deal, getting your 26-year old running back – who's rushed for over 1,000 yards in three of his five seasons – isn't a bad idea. The $14 million tag number was always going to make a front office balk, but something with a bit less cap hit that still provides Jacobs plenty of financial security shouldn't be hard to figure out. You'd think.
Trent Brown
Sure, maybe it went disastrously the first time. And yeah, maybe there are very few reasons to believe he'd want to come back to the Raiders. But Vegas could use the offensive line help, and Brown played well for the Patriots last year. In the Raiders' defense, it's probably a little bit more of an easy sell now that Pierce is running the show, not Jon Gruden. He's still a good tackle, and can move around the line, which always helps elongate careers. And who doesn't love a second chance redemption narrative arc?