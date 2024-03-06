4 players that could surprisingly be an option for the Raiders now
Now that the Franchise Tag deadline has passed, the free agency picture is way more clear.
Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins
The good news for the Raiders is if they can't sway Jones to leave Kansas City, there are plenty of intriguing options. One of those is Wilkins, who was one of the more surprising names to make it through the franchise tag window. Wilkins was one of the best interior defensive linemen in football last year, and would easily be considered the best available free agent at that position if not for Jones. He had a career-high nine sacks last year, has started 77 of 81 career games, and hasn't missed a game once in the last three seasons.
The Raiders defensive line, on the other hand, could use the help. Only one player – Maxx Crosby – had more sacks than Wilkins' nine, and according to Pro Football Focus, the team as a whole finished 17th in pass rushing grade; ESPN's pass rush win rate state was significantly more bearish, ranking Vegas 24th. And for whatever it's worth, Wilkins (28) is one year younger than Jones, and has played over 40 games less than the Chiefs' star.