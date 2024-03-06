4 players that could surprisingly be an option for the Raiders now
Now that the Franchise Tag deadline has passed, the free agency picture is way more clear.
Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley
Ridley had a weird year last season: no one was quite sure what kind of production he would put up after missing all of 2022, and he went on to get over 130 catches and 1,000 yards while playing in all 17 games. And despite all the stats, there was a vocal number of Jaguars fans who thought it was an underwhelming year – regressing as hard as Jacksonville did in 2023 will do that. And now, at 29, Ridley heads into a free agency as clearly the best wide receiver available, albeit in an underwhelming class.
For a team with real QB questions, adding another 1,000 yard receiver next to Davante Adams makes a ton of sense. Jakobi Meyers was the 2nd best receiver on Vegas' roster last year, with a respectable 800+ yards on 71 receptions and eight touchdowns. But still, when you have the chance to add a talent like Ridley, Meyers-like stats won't really get in the way of that. And if Vegas wanted to try and build a roster before getting the QB, being able to sell an offense of Adams, Ridley, and Meyers to perspective candidates seems like a decent way to go about it. The room may already be a little too crowded for Ridley's preferences, but if not, there'd be an electric passing offense waiting to happen.