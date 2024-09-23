4 positives from Raiders' loss to Panthers
By Levi Dombro
Two wide receivers stepped up
The passing attack was not exceptional on Sunday against the Panthers, but both Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker turned in their best games of the year.
Prior to Sunday, Tucker had only been targeted five times in two games, reeling in four catches for 35 yards. On Sunday, he was targeted nine times, and caught seven balls for 96 yards and a touchdown, including a season-long 54-yard catch.
Meyers started the season like gangbusters on the first drive against the Chargers, but has been nearly invisible ever since. He got back on the right track during Sunday's contest, catching seven balls on nine targets, going for 62 yards and a touchdown.
For both of these players, it was a season-high in targets, catches, and yards, and the first touchdown of the season for each of them.
Granted, the Panthers' defense was in a bit of a prevent at the end of the game when a good portion of this production occurred, and not all of it was with starting QB Gardner Minshew. But in blowout games like Sunday's, it is always important to end on a good note and try to build something for the next game.
Both Meyers and Tucker achieved this on Sunday, and if they can find a way to produce alongside Brock Bowers and Davante Adams, the offense could be dangerous. Good things take time.