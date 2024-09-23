4 positives from Raiders' loss to Panthers
By Levi Dombro
Jakorian Bennett continues to play at high level
The secondary struggled mightily against Andy Dalton on Sunday, but Jakorian Bennett continued to put string good games together.
His 2024 campaign has been impressive thus far, and unlike most of his counterparts on the defensive side of the ball, he stayed on the right track against Carolina.
He did have a pass interference called on him in the end zone, but it seemed more like he slipped and fell behind the play, not a technique failure. Plus, at that point in the game, it did not really matter anyway because the score was so lopsided.
At one point in the second quarter, he had these stats on the season:
He even had a deflection earlier in the game on a pass intended for Jonathan Mingo but was somehow omitted from the stat sheet.
The second-year Maryland product showed promise early in his career, but ended up spending most of his rookie season on the bench. Now he is back to the level he was once touted to be.
Hopefully Bennett can be a cornerstone of this defense for years to come, he is certainly on track.