4 positives from Raiders' loss to Panthers
By Levi Dombro
Robert Spillane made a big impact
As has become the norm for him, Spillane collected double-digit tackles on Sunday against the Panthers. He had 11 total, and seven solo tackles, which is impressive considering he had seemingly no help around him all day.
Not only this, but he had his first sack of the season in addition to a tackle for loss and a QB hit.
Without Maxx Crosby on the field, it seems like Spillane is entrusted to be the heart and soul of the defense, and Crosby missed more snaps than he has in recent memory on Sunday.
The defense still had their worst outing since Antonio Pierce took over as head coach, but if it were not for Spillane, I cannot imagine how badly things would have gone.
Without fellow starting LB Divine Deablo next to him, Spillane held it down in the middle of the field next to Luke Masterson and tried to keep what little pieces remained of the Raiders' defense together.