4 Raiders Who Robbed the Team Blind in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again missed out on the playoffs in 2023, and these players ended up robbing the team blind.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders failed to meet their ultimate goal this season, as they were eliminated from the playoffs thanks to a Week 17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. For the most part, the Raiders team disappointed on a weekly basis, and in the end, could not clinch a Wild Card spot in what proved to be a wide-open AFC.
Looking back on the roster, some players definitely played up to their contract, like defensive end Maxx Crosby, and numerous players on the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately, there were some high-paid players who did not have the kind of year many expected, whether that was because of injury, or just inconsistent play.
Here, we look at four players whose contract robbed the Raiders blind this past season.
4. Kolton Miller, Offensive Tackle
The biggest hit on the Raiders salary cap this season was Kolton Miller, whose $17.65 million dollar cap hit accounted for 7.51% of the team's total salary according to spotrac.com. While Miller was solid when healthy, the truth is, his injury hurt the team down the stretch, as the Raiders had to go through a makeshift offensive line nearly every week.
In the end, Miller made only ten starts if he misses out on the Broncos game in Week 18, and one could argue the Raiders best offensive game came with Miller out. He will be back in 2024, and is one of the premier offensive tackles in the game, so hopefully he can stay healthy and help this team back to the playoffs next season.