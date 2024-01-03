4 Raiders Who Robbed the Team Blind in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again missed out on the playoffs in 2023, and these players ended up robbing the team blind.
By Brad Weiss
3. Jimmy Garoppolo, Quarterback
The biggest splash the Raiders made this past offseason was at the quarterback position, as, after nine seasons, the team moved on from Derek Carr. In his place, head coach Josh McDaniels brought in a familiar face in Jimmy Garoppolo, who was only a few years removed from leading San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance.
From the start, it was clear that Jimmy G was not the answer for the Raiders, as he battled injuries early in the season, and when he was on the field, he was downright awful at times. He showed happy feet in the pocket, and when he did throw the ball downfield, his decision making was head-scratching at best.
All told, Garoppolo started only six games for the Raiders before being replaced by Aidan O'Connell down the stretch of the season. Garoppolo's $6,732,000 cap hit is small when you look at other quarterbacks in the league, but for the most part, he basically made millions of dollars to hold the clipboard for a rookie in what is likely his only season with the team.
Garoppolo definitely has a future as a coach in the league, but his days as a legitimate starter are likely over.