4 Raiders Who Robbed the Team Blind in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders once again missed out on the playoffs in 2023, and these players ended up robbing the team blind.
By Brad Weiss
1. Hunter Renfrow, Wide Receiver
At one point, Hunter Renfrow was considered the best slot wide receiver in the game, and even racked up over 100 catches in a season. However, with the arrival of Josh McDaniels prior to the 2022 NFL season, it was clear that Renfrow was not going to be a part of the plan, and his production dropped off a cliff for the Raiders.
In 2021, the year before McDaniels arrived, Renfrow racked up 103 catches for the Raiders, a number that dipped to 36 in an injury-riddled 2022 campaign for the former Clemson standout. This season, Renfrow was once again a non-factor in the offense, targeted under 40 times all season for a career-low 25 catches and 255 yards.
Looking at the Raiders salary cap for this season, Renfrow was No. 3 on the list, as his $13,126,000 cap hit made up 5.59% of the cap. Renfrow was once a key on this Raiders offense, and he may get an opportunity under a new coach next season, but even with Pierce at the helm, and Bo Hardegree calling the plays, Renfrow only managed 15 catches, and has not caught a pass in three weeks now.