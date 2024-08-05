5 craziest storylines of the Raiders last five years
By Brad Weiss
Being a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders has not been easy for anybody. Over the last five years, there has been very little winning to go along with some incredibly crazy franchise storylines.
While the Raiders did make the playoffs a few years back, most of their national headlines have revolved around off-the-field incidents. Between player personnel, and front office issues, the Raiders have been a laughingstock at times, but that has done nothing to minimize what this team means to the fan base.
Here, we look at the five most crazy Raiders storylines over the last five years.
5 craziest storylines of the Raiders last five years
5. The Derek Carr QB saga
Prior to being released after the 2022 NFL season, Derek Carr started nearly every game for the Raiders after being drafted back in 2014. Despite him rewriting the Raiders record book in terms of passing, most of the fan base was split on him.
That led the national media to make Carr the big storyline every offseason, with rumors flying about him being released, or traded. There was even a narrative that he and Jon Gruden did not get along, which proved to be false throughout their short time together.
Eventually, the brain trust of Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler sent Carr packing, deciding to bring in Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer to take over the position. For many Raiders fans, it was a breath of fresh air, as the narrative surrounding Carr leaving the Raiders was getting laughable and boring.