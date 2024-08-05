5 craziest storylines of the Raiders last five years
By Brad Weiss
3. 2020 Raiders first round picks
The Las Vegas Raiders held three first-round picks during the 2019 NFL Draft, a haul that saw them bring in running back Josh Jacobs. The following year, they held two more Day 1 picks, selections No. 12 and 19 overall in the first round.
The hope was that these five first-round picks would be the base for a long run of success for the Raiders organization. Unfortunately, only Jacobs did anything for the Raiders from the 2019 Day 1 class, and the 2020 first-round haul proved to be even worse.
Henry Ruggs III, the team's No. 12 pick, showed flashes of brilliance early on in his career, a career that was ended when he drove his car over 150 miles per hour and struck Tina Tintor and her dog. Both Tintor and her dog died as a result of the crash, and Ruggs will now spend the next three to ten years in prison.
His first-round counterpart, Damon Arnette, also let off-the-field incidents ruin his career with the Raiders. Arnette had multiple incidents driving his car, and after a video popped up online of Arnette holding guns and giving out death threats, the Raiders released him from the team.
The 2020 first-round class for the Raiders was supposed to be building blocks for the franchise, but in the end, they were another crazy storyline that had nothing to do with play on the field.