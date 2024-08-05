5 craziest storylines of the Raiders last five years
By Brad Weiss
2. AB's feet, helmet, and release from the Raiders
One of the first moves that Mike Mayock made as general manager of the Raiders franchise was trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver Antonio Brown. At the time, Brown was considered arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, and would be the WR1 that Derek Carr and this offense was missing.
At first, things were great between the Raiders and AB, but then the stories started coming out, some of which were documented on HBO's Hard Knocks. Between him not being able to find a helmet to his liking, to him showing up with terrible frostbite on the bottom of his feet thanks to cryotherapy, the AB storyline continued to get weirder and weirder.
In addition, he allegedly called Mayock a "cracker" during practice, something AB denied, but all things appeared to be better when word came out that he would play during the team's Week 1 matchup against Denver. However, the next day, after the Raiders voided his guaranteed money, he asked for his release from the team.
Brown posted on social media a video of the moment he was released, running around his house and backyard in joy. Overall, the AB experiment with the Raiders was a roller coaster ride for both the team and the fan base, but Brown landed on his feet, signing with the New England Patriots the same day he was released.
Eventually, Brown won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, but then ended his career the following year, taking his shirt off against the New York Jets and running around the field.