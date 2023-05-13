5 way too early stat predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
4. Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby will notch 15-plus sacks
While most of the 2022 NFL season was a disappointment for the Raiders, one player who continues to shine is defensive end, Maxx Crosby. During the 2022 campaign, Crosby continued his assault on NFL quarterbacks, setting a career-high with 12.5 sacks, despite being double-teamed, or held on nearly every play.
Crosby is the kind of player who is going to get his no matter who is around him, but in 2023, he could be aided by a bolstered interior of the defensive line, as well as help coming off the edge. Chandler Jones returns in 2023, and you have to think he will be better in his second season under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, while rookie Tyree Wilson is expected to make an instant impact in Year 1.
Las Vegas has also done a nice job bolstering the secondary, a unit that should be much-improved over last season. This all adds up to Crosby having more time to get to the quarterback, and a few more rushing lanes, something that should equate to him racking up 15-plus sacks throughout the 17-game slate.