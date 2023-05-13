5 way too early stat predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders rookie TE Michael Mayer will catch ten-plus touchdowns
One of the key moves the Raiders made during the 2023 NFL Draft was trading up for Michael Mayer, who they picked with the second overall selection on Day 2. Mayer went into the draft as the consensus top pick at his position group in the class, and when he fell to the second round, general manager Dave Ziegler was quick to pounce.
As a rookie, Mayer should slide right in as the TE 1 in Las Vegas, despite the fact Ziegler added Austin Hooper and OJ Howard as free agents this offseason. He has incredible hands, route-running skills, and blocking ability, and with Jimmy Garoppolo as his quarterback, he should have plenty of opportunity in the passing game.
Back in 2021, when McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England, Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith combined for ten touchdowns, while Foster Moreau and Darren Waller combined for five last season in limited action. Mayer is going to play a key role on this offense in Year 1, and nicknamed "Baby Gronk" at Notre Dame, he could be next in line for McDaniels.