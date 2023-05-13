5 way too early stat predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
By Brad Weiss
1. Davante Adams will break his own Raiders single-season receiving record
The biggest move of the 2022 offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders was trading away their 2022 first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers for Davante Adams. In his first season with the Raiders, Adams was one of the lone bright spots on the offense, setting the franchise's single-season receiving yards record.
Adams did that despite the fact that Derek Carr struggled in Josh McDaniels's offense, and the team turned to Jarrett Stidham down the stretch. Adams hauled in 100 passes for 1,516 yards, eclipsing Tim Brown's single-season mark, including eight games in which he had over 100 yards
In 2023, with better talent around him at the position group, and a bolstered Raiders offensive line, expect Adams to push that single-season number even higher. His 1,516 yards beat his career-high by only 37 yards last season, but I believe a 1,600-plus season could be in the cards for him in Year 2 in Josh McDaniels's offense