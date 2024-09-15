5 Instant reactions to Raiders win over Ravens
Initial thoughts from a wild Raiders upset in Baltimore.
By Levi Dombro
It's gonna be tough not to overreact to this game. The Las Vegas Raiders just went into Baltimore and took down the Ravens in their home opener by scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
So much went wrong for Antonio Pierce's squad to start the day, but the team never wavered. When it mattered most, the Silver and Black found a way to get it done against one of the best teams in the league.
In what was a wild day in the NFL, the Raiders had perhaps the most impressive and unexpected victory.
Here's how it all went down: