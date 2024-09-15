5 Instant reactions to Raiders win over Ravens
By Levi Dombro
The Raiders made offensive adjustments
At so many points in Sunday's game, it felt like the wheels were about to fall off the wagon. But they never did, and 13 unanswered points by Las Vegas was the difference in the game.
It all started with the Raiders' defense, which kept the team in the game for the entire 60 minutes. Despite the Raiders' first five drives ending in three punts, a turnover, and a field goal, the team was tied up with just under two minutes left in the first half.
But a switch flipped in the second half. Luke Getsy and Co. absolutely abandoned the run and never looked back.
After being shut out in the first quarter, the team put together two scoring drives in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third quarter. Then, the team scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
This means that the Raiders scored on four straight drives to end the game. After only managing two field goals in six first half drives, the Raiders scored two touchdowns and two field goals on their five second half possessions.
The only drive that produced zero points was the one that opened the second half, as the Raiders failed to convert a 4th and 2 on the Baltimore 25-yard line.
This is a resilient group and coaching staff, and Sunday's win proves that the team does not have to do everything right to win. The Raiders have enough talent both on the field and on the coaching staff to compete with the best teams in the league. Sometimes all it takes is being open to change.
Minshew Mania continues!