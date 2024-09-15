5 Instant reactions to Raiders win over Ravens
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers is the real deal
It's tough to put into words just how fun it is to watch Brock Bowers play football.
His value in the game can be seen clearly in the numbers: Nine catches for 98 yards (on nine targets). But to diminish his impact simply to the numbers is a disservice to his playing ability.
Not only did he light it up, but he was incredibly clutch. He had multiple catches that moved the chains and bailed out the offensive line when Minshew was forced to scramble and put together broken plays.
The offense is better when Brock Bowers is getting targeted. When he gets cookin', the offense is very tough to stop. He throws such a wrench into things for a defense. Today he caught a ball in a one-on-one with Kyle Hamilton, one of the biggest and most agile safeties in the league. This is not normal tight end behavior.
Bowers also passed Amari Cooper (12) for the most receptions by a Raiders rookie in his first two career games according to Raiders PR, and has more receptions through two career games than any tight end in NFL history (15).