5 Instant reactions to Raiders win over Ravens
Initial thoughts from a wild Raiders upset in Baltimore.
By Levi Dombro
4 of 6
Davante Adams is back
After a disappointing opening game for Davante Adams, he looked like one of the best receivers in the NFL again on Sunday.
He had his 43rd career 100+ receiving yard game according to Raiders PR, tying legend Tim Brown for 17th most in NFL history.
His nine-catch, 110-yard, one-touchdown performance on Sunday against an elite Ravens secondary was proof that he is still at the top of his game. He was targeted 12 times in the contest, and two of his missed opportunities were catchable balls.
It's scary for opposing defenses if the Raiders can figure out how to get the ball to their playmakers. When the ball is flowing through Bowers and Adams, it is too much for defenses to handle. Luke Getsy, if you are reading this, keep feeding these two!