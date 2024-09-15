5 Instant reactions to Raiders win over Ravens
By Levi Dombro
Las Vegas has an elite defense
This comes as no surprise to most readers, but the Raiders have one of the best defenses in the league.
Even though the Silver and Black gave up 383 yards today, they only relinquished 23 points to one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL. Yards don't win games, points do.
While the run defense was still an issue, Patrick Graham's unit bent and did not break for 60 minutes. Timely sacks, turnovers, and stops were the name of the game for Las Vegas, as they bottled up Lamar Jackson for the most part and did not let him wreck the game on the ground.
To boot, Maxx Crosby brought down Jackson twice in the backfield for two sacks, which means he has 3.0 sacks in just two games.
The Raiders trio of corners were relatively quiet today, as well. Jack Jones had a penalty and Jakorian Bennett gave up a few receptions, but for the most part, no news is good news for cornerbacks.
Jones and Bennett each had two PBUs and a handful of tackles, and Nate Hobbs was a silent assassin all day.
The team held up when they needed to as well, and continue to be the lifeline of the 2024 Raiders.