5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
With the Las Vegas Raiders opening up their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, it is officially time to wrap up training camp. This has been an exciting training camp for the Silver and Black, a team that could end up surprising some people when all is said and done.
On Friday, the joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers gave an indication that this Raiders team may be better on defense than expected. The defense was very opportunistic against the 49ers, intercepting a ton of footballs, and showing the kind of dog-like mentality that this unit has been missing in recent years.
If the team can get Josh Jacobs back, they should be pretty tough to stop on offense, so the added talent on defense is definitely a welcome sight. Overall, this year's training camp has been like none other in recent memory, and hopefully, the good vibes translate into a winning season in 2023.
Here, we look at five Raiders who have seen their stock rise during training camp this summer.