5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders rookie WR Tre Tucker turning heads at training camp
When the Raiders selected Tre Tucker with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it was not the most popular selection. The Raiders had spent the offseason stacking veteran talent at the wide receiver position, bringing in DeAndre Carter, Jakobi Meyers, and Phillip Dorsett to name a few, so a third-round wideout was definitely not in the draft needs.
However, as we have gotten to know Tucker a bit more, and seen what he can do on the field, maybe getting him as the No. 100 selection was a steal. Tucker has been one of the guys who have really stolen the spotlight this summer, and likely has passed a few of the veterans on the depth chart.
Though not listed as such in the first official depth chart for the Raiders, Tucker is also a great return man, and should figure into the mix there as well as a rookie. Tucker has incredible speed and catching ability, so it would not surprise if Josh McDaniels finds a way to utilize this exciting weapon this fall.