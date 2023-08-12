5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 2022 seventh-round draft pick Thayer Munford Jr. to start in 2023?
After a strong 2022 season with the Raiders, the franchise decided to bring back Jermaine Eluemunor on a new deal this offseason. Eluemunor is likely going to be the starter once again at right tackle, but a certain 2022 draft pick is making real noise at the position group this summer.
In the final round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr., who could prove to be quite the steal. Munford played sparingly as a rookie, but had the size and strength to play offensive tackle at the NFL level, and he is taking his game to the next level this summer.
Munford has been getting first-team reps so far in training camp, a real sign that he could one day supplant Jermaine Eluemunor as the starting right tackle for the Raiders. It is not often a seventh-round pick becomes anything in the NFL, but Munford is proving to be not your typical Day 3 pick, and could end up a starter for the Silver and Black before the year is over.