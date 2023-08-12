5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
Will Raiders rookie CB Jakorian Bennett crack the starting lineup in Year 1?
With one of their two fourth-round picks, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Maryland cornerback Jakorian Bennett. Going into the NFL Draft, all eyes were on Bennett's teammate, Deonte Banks, but it is Bennett that could have a major impact at the next level in Year 1.
Since taking the field for the Raiders, Bennett has proven to be everything you look for in a legitmate starting candidate at the cornerback position. In fact, he appears to be the best option for the Raiders to start opposite Marcus Peters in the team's new-look secondary heading into his rookie season.
Bennett has tremendous coverage skills, and has soft hands, something that could make him a playmaker on this Raiders defense. Las Vegas has long had issues in the secondary, but it appears that Dave Ziegler is pushing the right buttons to make this a formidable unit, as evident by their huge defensive effort against San Francisco in the joint practices this week.