5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
Isaiah Pola-Mao should make the Raiders 53-man roster
Staying with the defensive backfield, the Las Vegas Raiders not only upgraded at the cornerback position this offseason, but also at safety. The big get was Marcus Epps, who recently helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, and has been an excellent addition alongside starter, Trevon Moehrig.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders added Georgia safety Christopher Smith II, who was a unanimous All-American last season for the Bulldogs. While he is expected to make the team, it is a second-year undrafted free agent that has seen his stock rise more than any other player at this position group this summer.
Isaiah Pola-Mao is in his second camp with the Raiders, and I believe he is going to pass by Roderic Teamer to be the No. 4 safety on this roster come Week 1 against Denver. He is big, fast, and athletic, and in a secondary that needs talent and depth, his rise has been a welcome sight this sumemr.