5 Las Vegas Raiders who've seen their stock go up after 2023 training camp
With training camp wrapping up, and the preseason schedule upon us, we look at five Raiders who saw their stock rise during camp.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders rookie QB thriving under Jimmy G and Brian Hoyer
The Las Vegas Raiders made wholesale changes when it comes to the quarterback room this offseason, as only Chase Garbers returns to the group from the 2022 NFL season. Derek Carr was released on Valentine's Day, and in his place, Jimmy Garoppolo was added to give Josh McDaniels a familiar quarterback to start in 2023.
McDaniels and Ziegler did not stop there in terms of adding New England quarterbacks, as Brian Hoyer will serve as the No. 2 behind Jimmy G this season. However, it is the team's No. 3 quarterback that has taken training camp by storm, and with every passing day, looks like he could be a long-term answer at the position group.
Aidan O'Connell was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2023, and after walking on at Purdue, he is no stranger to having to work hard for everything he is given. He is an accurate passer who is not afraid to attack a defense, and learning behind Garoppolo and Hoyer is going to put him in the best position to have long-term success at the NFL level.