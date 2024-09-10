5 positives from Raiders loss to Chargers
Week 1 was not all bad; there were several good things that Las Vegas can take with them into next week.
By Levi Dombro
It's tough to be optimistic about the Raiders after what felt like a deflating loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
Especially when the team loses by two scores, it's difficult to hand out any sort of "game balls" or be overly positive.
But it was just one week, and it was the first week of the season. Both teams dealt with immense uncertainty heading into the game, but now, after 60 minutes of football, certain aspects of the game have become more clear.
Instant reactions to a loss often capture the more emotional, negative aspects of the defeat whereas days later, a more rational mind can find the break in the clouds.
Here's five of the most promising things from Week 1: