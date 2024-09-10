5 positives from Raiders loss to Chargers
By Levi Dombro
Alexander Mattison was better than advertised
For some reason, the media ignored this signing all offseason, and for the life of me, I could not figure out why.
Mattison was a starting running back in the NFL last year who totaled 800 yards on the ground and nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards. Having him as a secondary back is incredibly valuable.
But all I heard was criticism about letting Josh Jacobs walk in free agency and how the team did nothing to fill his void.
This is not to say that the former Viking was a superstar on Sunday, or that the Silver and Black ran the ball well, but he did score the Raiders' only touchdown, and he led the team in yards per carry. He also caught a handful of balls out of the backfield and had the second-most targets on the day, collecting the third-most catches.
Zamir White was supposed to be the bellcow back for Las Vegas this season as Antonio Pierce and Luke Getsy emphasized the run all offseason, but he did not look the part in Sunday's loss. Mattison was a great complement to him and is an incredible insurance policy if Zeus can't turn things around.