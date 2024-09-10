5 positives from Raiders loss to Chargers
By Levi Dombro
Raiders young CB trio played at an elite level
I understand that the Chargers do not have incredible receiving weapons, but their quarterback, Justin Herbert, is still among the most talented throwers in the NFL.
Well, this Sunday he wasn't.
The Raiders starting CB group (Jack Jones, Nate Hobbs, and Jakorian Bennett) locked the Chargers' receivers down and left Herbert with nowhere to throw. In fact, he threw for the second-lowest yardage output in his career, excluding games he left due to injury.
When targeting the three, Herbert only completed three passes for 14 yards. Two passes were broken up (one each by Hobbs and Bennett) and Herbert recorded a 47.9 passer rating.
Neither Bennett nor Hobbs gave up a recepetion in the game, and each had a PBU, meaning they relinquished a QBR of 39.6. Jones gave up three catches for 14 yards on five targets, which is a QBR of 64.6.
All of these marks are incredible and very promising for the future. The safety tandem of Marcus Epps and Tre'Von Moehrig underperformed for their standards, so if those two can be more solid behind them, it may be difficult for any QB to have success against this secondary.