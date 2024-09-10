5 positives from Raiders loss to Chargers
By Levi Dombro
Brock Bowers looks like the truth
Although Bowers' numbers do not jump off the page, he was incredibly effective on Sunday.
In only 41 snaps, Bowers was targeted eight times, catching six balls for 58 yards. He led the team in both targets and catches.
His performance is even more impressive when you consider where he ranked among his peers. Bowers had the second most catches and receiving yards of any tight end in Week 1, trailing only Isaiah Likely of the Baltimore Ravens.
This means that he outproduced Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Sam Laporta, and more in his debut.
Bowers will be crucial this week against the Baltimore Ravens, who have a slew of hard-hitting linebackers that struggle covering tight ends and running backs out of the backfield. If Luke Getsy can design one-on-one matchups between Bowers and these linebackers, he may set the world on fire during Sunday's matchup.