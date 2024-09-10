5 positives from Raiders loss to Chargers
Week 1 was not all bad; there were several good things that Las Vegas can take with them into next week.
By Levi Dombro
Gardner Minshew displays improved accuracy
Minshew was far from a perfect quarterback on Sunday, as he turned the ball over two times and only led the team to 10 points.
But one of the knocks on him during the preseason was his inaccuracy. During the two exhibition contests he completed less than 50% of his passes, but he exceeded that on Sunday.
Minshew was 25-for-33 against the Chargers, which is a 75.8% completion percentage, good for fifth in the NFL in Week 1.
Not only this, but according to NFL Next Gen Stats, Minshew completed 4.4% more passes than he was expected to, and he had success throwing the ball all over the field.
If he can take care of the ball better and get it out quickly to the Raiders' playmakers, I have high hopes for Minshew and the offense.