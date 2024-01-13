5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have big decisions to make with their roster this offseason, and these players on contract for 2024 should be cap casualties.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of several teams that are in the market for a new general manager or head coach this offseason, and for the Silver and Black, they need to come to terms with both. Las Vegas stumbled through an eight-win season in 2023, but there were plenty of bright spots, including interim head coach Antonio Pierce.
Whoever takes the helm this offseason has a lot of work to do, as the Raiders look to finally become perennial playoff contenders in the AFC. They had to deal with numerous issues on and off the field in 2023, making them a team that will need to fill some immediate holes in both free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Raiders already have a handful of players they will let walk in free agency on expiring contracts, but here, we look at five guys under contract in 2024 that should be cap casualties.
5 Raiders who should be cap casualties in 2024
5. Brian Hoyer
The Raiders brought in Brian Hoyer to serve as the No. 2 quarterback in 2023, but as we all know, that turned out to be a terrible decision. However, no decision was worse then when the Raiders needed a win in the middle of the season, and Josh McDaniels decided to start Hoyer for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo over rookie Aidan O'Connell.
Las Vegas got blown out in that game, and O'Connell ended up having to come in and relieve Hoyer of his duties. Moving on from Hoyer would save the Raiders a couple million dollars in cap space, and I believe that will be one of the first moves made this offseason.